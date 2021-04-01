Police must enhance security cover of all prominent BJP leaders in Kashmir immediately: Ashok Koul

SRINAGAR: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul Thursday urged the police top brass to conduct a thorough security of all the prominent BJP leaders of Kashmir and to enhance the security cover of those facing threats.

Koul said that IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar has recently admitted that there was a security lapse in Sopore attack where two Municipal Councillors and a cop were killed in a militant attack. “Today again, we have lost a police men in an attack on the residence of BJP leader Muhammad Anwar Khan. Earlier, also we have lost our leaders to the militant attacks. In one or the other way, we are losing our men to the militant attacks. BJP leaders are becoming soft targets in which we are also loosing policemen as well,” Koul said.

He said it’s high time that the police top brass conducts a thorough security review of all prominent BJP leaders of Kashmir. “I think there is a dire need of enhancing the security cover of all the prominent BJP leaders. Security of lower rung leaders, who are vulnerable and facing threats should also be enhanced so that precious lives are saved,” Koul said. (KNO)