Police lodge FIR in connection with vandalism at temple in Bhaderwah

BHADERWAH/JAMMU, June 6: The police have registered a case in connection with the alleged vandalisation at a temple in Doda district here that sparked protests in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The police action comes after pictures of alleged vandalism at Lord Vasuki Nag temple, situated at 17,400 feet Kailash Kund, surfaced on social media, they said.

“A police team has already been deputed in the snow-bound area to ascertain the facts,” a senior police official said.

An FIR has been registered at the Bhaderwah police station for a thorough probe, the officer said, requesting people to maintain peace and law and order.

The officer said additional deployment has been made in sensitive areas as a precautionary measure in view of the protests in parts of the district.

Shopkeepers observed a complete shutdown in response to a strike call given by Virendra Razdan, president of Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha in Bhaderwah.

Razdan also led a protest to demand the identification of culprits and stern action against them.

After the assurance of Doda DC Vikas Sharma and SSP Abdul Qayoom, protesters at Bhadarwah who had blocked roads at several places including Domail, Sarol Bagh, Bhala, Seri Bazar, Gupt Ganga and Bhalra, suspended the stir after which shops were opened and traffic started plying normally.

The residents of Bhaderwah who condemned the act said the “heinous crime is aimed at vitiating the otherwise peaceful atmosphere and communal harmony in the district.”

Sajid Mir, Sarpanch Kursari Panchayat said, “We support the demand for a thorough probe to identify the culprits who have hurt the sentiments of a community and tried to trigger communal divide.

“They should be brought to book as we would not let anyone vitiate the peaceful atmosphere and communal harmony we are maintaining since ages.”

J&K president of Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Purushottam Dadhichi also led a protest in Jammu against the incident and demanded action against the culprits.

“We have gathered here to protest the vandalism at the revered Vasuki Nag temple in Bhaderwah. This is the handiwork of mischievous elements who wanted to create a rift in the society,” he said, demanding stern action against the culprits.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Congress unit also expressed serious concern over the “mischievous act” done with a view to hurt religious sentiments and create hatred and trouble in the society.

“The government should identify the culprits and give them stern punishment,” the party said in a statement.

The party cautioned people to be aware of the designs of “enemies of peace” and maintain harmony. (AGENCIES)