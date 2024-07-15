Police Launches Overseas Helpdesk, Anti-Drug Helpline In J&K’s Poonch

JAMMU, Jul 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday launched an ‘overseas helpdesk’ to address the grievances of the residents of Poonch and Rajouri districts who are living abroad, especially in the Gulf countries.

The overseas helpdesk, along with ‘anti-drug helpline,’ was inaugurated by Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Anand Jain and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar in the border district of Poonch.

Jain and Kumar also reviewed arrangements for the Budha Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to start in Poonch next month.

Deputy Inspector General of police, Rajouri-Poonch Range, Tejinder Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Choudhary Mohd Yasin and Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Yougal Manhas also attended the review meeting, an official said.

“The overseas helpdesk was launched to address and resolve the issues faced by the residents of Poonch and Rajouri who have migrated abroad for education, earning livelihood or any other purpose,” the ADGP said.

He said the helpdesk is equipped with two helpline numbers – 9103996008 and 9103996009 – and an email address (rppolice.helpdesk@jkpolice.gov.in) to ensure easy access and prompt response.

The helpdesk will operate round-the-clock to provide comprehensive support, addressing a wide range of issues that overseas citizens may face, including property disputes, legal queries, matrimonial disputes, frauds and other crime related matters, he said.

“We encourage all overseas citizens to reach out to us in case of any issue,” the officer said.

The anti-drug helpline will also operate round-the-clock, he said. (Agencies)