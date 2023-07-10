Police Foil Suicide Attempt By Woman In J&K’s Kishtwar

KISHTWAR, Jul 10: Police on Monday stopped a woman from jumping from a bridge into Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said.

An alert police team saw a woman attempt suicide by trying to jump into the river from Chattar bridge in Hasti area, they said. They rushed to spot and rescued her by preventing her from jumping, they added.

Enquiry into the matter is going on to ascertain facts behind the suicide bid, a police spokesman said.

SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal expressed serious concern over the rising number of suicide attempts in Kishtwar, most of which are by women.

He appealed to the public to come forward with matters related to domestic violence, adding that they could send their grievances to women help desk functioning 24×7 at each police station in Kishtwar district. (Agencies)