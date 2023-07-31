Police Files Chargesheet Against Nine For Attacking Policemen In J&K’s Samba

JAMMU, Jul 31: Police on Monday filed a chargesheet against nine persons for their alleged involvement in an attack on policemen in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district.

A head constable had sustained grievous head injuries when suspected bovine smugglers attacked a police party in the Rajpura area of the district on December 28 last year.

“The chargesheet against the nine accused including a woman and three brothers was filed in the court of law for judicial determination in connection with the last year’s attack on the police party,” a police official said.

He said the case, which was registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code including attempt to murder at Police Station Ghagwal, was closed with the filing of the chargesheet.