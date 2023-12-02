Police Destroys IED During CASO In J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, Dec 2: A major tragedy was averted on Saturday after police detected and destroyed an Improvised Explosive Device (UED) during Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said in Topa, Hill Tak areas of Police station Darhal in Rajouri district, a joint CASO was launched by Police and Security Forces over some suspicious movement.

The spokesman further said that during CASO, IED was spotted which was destroyed on the spot with the assistance of Bomb Disposal Squad.

A case under relevant sections was registered and investigation started. (Agencies)