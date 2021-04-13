Police denies allegation about beating of restaurant staff in Baramulla

BARAMULLA: Jammu and Kashmir police denied allegation that staff members of a restaurant were beaten by a police party on Monday night at Pattan on Srinagar-Baramulla national highway.

However, hotel staff contested the police claim and alleged they were beaten, kicked and abused by the police party and one of employee (waiter) has been shifted to SMHS hospital , Srinagar.

A police spokesman, reacting to media reports, including on Social Media, said that last night a police party took a round to secure night curfew after receiving complaints that some hotel and restaurant owners are violating Government orders and are running businesses well past the declared time (2200 hrs). Due to surge in the COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory (UT) Jammu and Kashmir, administration had imposed night curfew from 2200 hrs to 0600 hrs.

He said since last four days continuous announcements were being made for observance of night curfew and some restaurant owners were specifically advised to adhere to same.

However, last night again police party talked to owner who instead of complying, started quarreling, spokesman alleged adding no one was beaten or thrashed by police and the incident has been needlessly created using media and medical record for personal benefit. Reports of abuse and unparliamentary language have been received and same are being enquired into and shall be dealt as per departmental rules.

However, a police party without any justification started beating, thrashing and kicking restaurant staff who were taking their dinner last night at Pattan, they alleged and said one Manzoor Ahmad, a resident of Boniyar Baramulla was injured who was later shifted to SMHS hospital. (AGENCY)