Police Busts Fake Job Scam And Extortion Racket; 2 Fraudsters Held From Baramulla

SRINAGAR, Jan 28: Jammu and Kashmir police officials busted a job scam and extortion racket in the Union Territory and arrested two fraudsters Ubaid Nazir Sofi and Mohammad Iqbal Main from Pattan in the Baramulla district of the Union Territory.

According to sources, the two accused were allegedly cheating common people on the pretext of providing government jobs and demanding money. It was learnt during interrogation that these scamsters were cheating common people on the pretext of giving jobs in the police department and taking a huge amount of money from them (common people).

Police officials have initiated an investigation in the district and a case has been registered under relevant sections at Pattan police station. Further, Baramulla police requested the public to be aware of such scamsters.