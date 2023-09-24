Police Bust Burglars Gang, Stolen Property Worth Lakhs Recovered In J&K’s Budgam

SRINAGAR, Sept 24: Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a burglars gang within two days after crime and recovered stolen property worth lakhs in Jammu Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Police said a written complaint was received by Police Station Magam on September 20 from the owner of MB traders stating that during intervening night of September 19 and 20, some thieves have barged into his office at Agrikalan Magam and stolen cigarette cartons worth Rs 5 lakh.

Police filed a case under relevant section of the law at Police Station Magam and started an investigation.

During the investigations, strenuous efforts were made and many suspects with past criminal records from different areas and outside district Budgam were put to questioning.

During sustained questioning, three suspects identified as Mohammadd Yaseen Hajam @ Cobra a resident of Trikolbal Pattan, Javid Ahmad Sheikh of Churpora Narbal and Muzaffar Ahmad Dar a resident of Reshipora Hanjivera Pattan admitted their involvement in the theft and accordingly all the stolen goods were recovered on their disclosure, police said.

The accused have been arrested in the instant case and further investigation is going on, Police added. (Agencies)