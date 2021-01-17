Police bust an extortion racket posing as LeT

BARAMULLA: Jammu and Kashmir police claimed to have busted a fake Lashkher-e-Toiba (LeT) module of extortionists in the apple township of Sopore in this north Kashmir district, a spokesman of the Police department said on Sunday.

Divulging details regarding the case, the official said that recently the police received a complaint from a person that he had received a letter on the letter pad of LeT, demanding Rs 50,000 for the outfit since it was in a dire need of funds for carrying out various activities.

However, after the complaint was received, FIR No 11/2021 under sections 13 ULPA, 452, 393,120-B, 511 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Police Station Sopore.

During the course of investigation, it came to fore that three persons identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Reshi, a driver, Mumtaz Ahmad War, an Imaam of a mosque, and Abdul Qayoom Ganie, a mason, all residents of Warpora mastered a plan to collect money from the complainant.

He said that all three accused were arrested and upon interrogation, the three revealed how they were blackmailing the general public and prominent businessmen of the area by sending letters on the fake letter pad of LeT.

Spokesman said that they recovered a letter pad and a stamp from their possession.

During their further questioning they confessed that their area of operation was not confined to Warpora and they have extorted money from residents of main town Sopore also.

The official said that the Police has identified eight persons who had been looted by them. (AGENCY)