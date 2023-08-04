Police Booked Five Most-Wanted Drug Smugglers In J&K’s Baramulla

SRINAGAR, Aug 4: Police on Friday booked five most-wanted drug smugglers in Jammu Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Police in a statement have identified the five most wanted & notorious drug smugglers as Gulzar Ahmad Ganai of Chijhama Rafiabad, Ghulam Mohi u din Dar of Ladoora Rafiabad, Waheed Sultan Ganai alias Raj Don of Shirpora Pattan, Ajaz Ahmad Gojri alias Ajaz Mughal of Malpora Pattan and Atiqullah Lone of Tujjar Sharif Sopore who have been booked under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority.

Acting tough against drug peddlers and to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Baramulla Police detained and subsequently lodged all the five in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jail Jammu.

Police said many cases were registered against these drug Smugglers and were involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth of Rafiabad, Ladoora, Chakloo, Binner, Janbazpora, Shirpora Pattan, Malpora Pattan and other areas of Baramulla district.

Despite their involvement in many FIR’s, they did not mend their activities and were again involved in promoting drug abuse by supplying drugs to local youth, Police added. (Agencies)