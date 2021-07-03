Police begins recruitment for border battalions

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 3: Jammu and Kashmir police today started a weeklong recruitment rally to fill around 1350 constable posts of two border battalions, one each for the Jammu and Srinagar region.

Around 800 youth of border areas took part on the first day of the rally that was held at District Police Lines in Baramulla in north Kashmir.

While talking to Excelsior, Maqsood Ul Zaman, SSP member Police Recruitment Board said that the recruitment process was going on for two border battalions for around 1350 posts that were notified in 2019.

“Recruitment for Jammu division is almost complete while candidates from border areas of the valley including Bandipora, Baramulla, and Kupwara are undergoing the physical test. This is a transparent recruitment process wherein we have made good use of technology. The response is good and candidates are enthusiastic as it is an excellent employment opportunity for them,” he said

He continued they conducted the process amid strict adherence to COVID-19 Sops, “This is the first day of selection, and because of COVID 19, only 800 participants are undergoing the physical test,” he said, adding these battalions would augment the JK Police and ensure participation from border areas.

The candidates said such rallies are need of the hour as unemployment has increased multiple folds in the last few years. “I have appeared for several rallies but am yet to get selected. Police should conduct such rallies every year as many people are unemployed here. I want youth to take part in such rallies and get benefited,” Tariq Ahmad Lone, a candidate said.

Another candidate, Mohmmad Ayub lone from Banipora, said, “I am happy to join the police department. I want everyone to come and participate in the rallies. I hope that I will get selected,” he said.