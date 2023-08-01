Police Attaches Under Construction House Of Drug Smuggler In J&K’s Baramulla

SRINAGAR, Aug 1: Police have attached an under construction house of a drug smuggler and seized a vehicle of another in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Tuesday.

Police said on June, 27, 2023, Baramulla Police attached an under construction house on land measuring 10 marlas at Main Mohalla Pattan belonging to a drug Smuggler identified as Barkat Ali Main after obtaining legal sanction from competent authorities.

The said house was linked to case FIR No. 84/2023 u/s 8/22 NDPS Act of Police Station Pattan.

Similarly, Baramulla Police also attached vehicle Hyundai I10 bearing registration belonging to one Abdul Rehman Malik of Kalantra Payeen after obtaining legal sanction from the competent authorities.

The said vehicle was linked to case FIR No 33/2023 u/s 8/20, 29 NDPS Act of Police Station Kreeri.

The investigations proved that the said movable/ immovable properties was raised from Illicit Trafficking by the drug Smugglers.

Simultaneously, these attachment of property (Illegal acquired property by Drug Smugglers) orders of Baramulla Police was referred to Competent Authority & Administrator Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property Act, 1976 and Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 & Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act 1988 New Delhi who approved in terms of clause (g) of section 68B of the NDPS Act.

The confirmation order regarding attachment of properties from SAFEM (FOP) A & NDPSA, New Delhi has boosted the morale of officers of Baramulla Police who are acting tough against the drug smugglers and drug trafficking in the district.

Moreover, orders regarding attachment of other properties which have been issued by our officers shall be forwarded to SAFEM (FOP) A & NDPSA, New Delhi for confirmation in near future, police said. (Agencies)