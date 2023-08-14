Police Attaches Property Of Drug Smuggler In J&K’s Baramulla

Baramulla, Aug 14: Baramulla Police have attached property of drug smuggler in the district, an official police press release said.

According to the release, Baramulla Police led by Sh Shokat Ali-Jammu Kashmir Police Service(JKPS) SDPO, Uri and under the overall supervision of Ms Divya D-IPS, Baramulla, attached double-storied House valued at approximately 21.97 Lacs & Cash 69.20 lakhs belonging to drug Smuggler namely Ghulam Rasool Sheikh and others after completing all legal formalities.

“The attached house was linked to case FIR No. 81/2023 under section 8/21, 29 NDPS Act of Police Station, Uri. The investigation proved that the said immovable/ movable property was raised from illicit trafficking by the drug Smugglers,” the release said.

It is pertinent to mention here that previously, Baramulla Police has attached properties worth 68.65 lakhs of drug smugglers which include two houses, three vehicles & cash to the tune of Rs. 41.72 lakhs in Pattan, Kreeri & Kamalkote.

Besides, SAFEM (FOP) A & NDPSA, New Delhi confirmed the attachment of property (Illegally acquired property by drug smugglers) orders of Baramulla Police at Pattan & Kreeri in which house and vehicle were attached, said the police release.

Local people of the area hailed the initiative of Baramulla Police with regard to the attachment of moveable/ immovable property which has been raised/ used for illicit trafficking by the drug smugglers in the district. People showed their willingness to support police to eradicate the menace of drugs from society which is the real sign of police public relationship, the release further stated. (Agenciese)