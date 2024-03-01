Police Attaches ‘Illegal Property’ Of Notorious Drug Peddler In Baramulla

SRINAGAR, Mar 1: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday attached the “illegal property” of a notorious drug peddler in Baramulla district.

Police said a double storied residential house worth Rs 24 Lakh belonging to a notorious drug peddler identified as Mohammad Zahid Shah aka Geelani at Basgran Uri in Baramulla district.

“The action was taken under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances ) Act of 1985 & is linked with case FIR No. 54/2022 u/s 8/21 NDPS Act of PS Uri”, police said.

“The property was identified as illegally acquired property during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by Police. The property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in Narcotic drug and Psychotropic substances by the drug peddler”, they added. (Agencies)