SRINAGAR, Mar 1: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday attached the “illegal property” of a notorious drug peddler in Baramulla district.
Police said a double storied residential house worth Rs 24 Lakh belonging to a notorious drug peddler identified as Mohammad Zahid Shah aka Geelani at Basgran Uri in Baramulla district.
“The action was taken under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances ) Act of 1985 & is linked with case FIR No. 54/2022 u/s 8/21 NDPS Act of PS Uri”, police said.
“The property was identified as illegally acquired property during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by Police. The property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in Narcotic drug and Psychotropic substances by the drug peddler”, they added. (Agencies)
Police Attaches ‘Illegal Property’ Of Notorious Drug Peddler In Baramulla
SRINAGAR, Mar 1: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday attached the “illegal property” of a notorious drug peddler in Baramulla district.