Police Attach Property Of Notorious Drug Peddler In J&K’s Kulgam

SRINAGAR, Jan 15: Police on Monday attached property of a notorious drug peddler in Jammu Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Police said in a relentless effort to curb the menace of drug peddling, Kulgam Police attached property, a double storey residential house, measuring 625 Sq. Ft of a notorious drug peddler.

The accused has been identified as Mashooq Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Khudwani Qaimoh, Kulgam, under section 68-F(2) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985.

“The property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in narcotic drug and psychotropic substances by the owner,”police said. Pertinently the said drug peddler is involved in Case FIR numbers 66/2023 of Police Station Qaimoh, they added. (Agencies)