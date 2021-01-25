Police attach property of Jaish associate in south Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir police attached immovable property of a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit associate in south Kashmir district of Pulwama, a police spokesman said on Monday evening.

He said police attached the house of a JeM associate, who was not identified, at Khrew in Awantipora of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The property was attached in a case related to a militant attack on security forces in January 21, last year in which an army soldier and a policeman were killed. Two militants were also killed in the encounter, he said.

He said police attached immovable property comprising a house belonging to a JeM associate, a resident of Zantrang village Khrew on the basis of investigation in the case so far under relevant provisions of law.