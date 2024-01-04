Police Arrests Drug Peddler In J&K’s Baramulla, Contraband Substance Recovered

Srinagar, Jan 4: Police on Thursday arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession in Jammu Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Post Palhallan at a checkpoint established at TCP Hyderbeigh intercepted one person and during his search, 8 Kgs of Cannabis grinded powder like contraband substance was recovered from his possession, police said.

The accused has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, a resident of Yadipora Pattan.

He was arrested and shifted to Police Station Pattan where he remained in custody.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at police Station Pattan and investigations have been initiated. (Agencies)