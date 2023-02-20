Police Arrests 4 Drug Peddlers With Contraband Substance

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Feb 20: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested four drug peddlers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district and recovered huge quantities of contraband substances from them.

Police said that during routine checking at Chatapora Pulwama, a suspicious motorcycle was intercepted with a pillion rider who on seeing police party tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully.

During the search, 16 bottles of Codeine Phosphate were recovered from the possession of pillion rider Afaq Ahmad Malik of Chatapora Pulwama and four codeine bottles have been recovered from the Motorcyclist Parvaiz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Gangoo.

Both the accused persons have been arrested on spot and the motorcycle used for committing the crime has also been seized.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been taken up.

Similarly, a police party of Police Station Pulwama during checking at Gangoo crossing intercepted a suspicious person who on seeing police party tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended.

During his personal search, 70 grams of Charas-like substance and 2.4 kgs of cannabis powder were recovered from him.

The accused has been identified as Mehmood Ali of Hanji khula Gangoo Pulwama and a case under the sections of law registered against him.

Police at Rajpora during checking arrested a suspicious person and recovered 10 codeine bottles from him. He was identified as Tariq Ahmad Najar of Rajpora.

Accordingly a Case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act registered against the accused and investigation has been set into motion.

Pulwama police have launched a full-fledged war against drug peddling & its propagators and will continue its efforts to eradicate all forms of illegal drugs/social evils within the District, Police statement said.