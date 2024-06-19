Police Arrest Terror Associate In Reasi Pilgrim Bus Attack Case

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, June 19: Police arrested a man on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in harbouring and helping terrorists who carried out the June 9 attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, officials said.

Nine people, including seven pilgrims from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, were killed and 41 more injured when the terrorists opened fire on the bus returning from the Shiv Khori shrine in the Pouni area. The 53-seater vehicle veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge following the gunfire.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Reasi, Mohita Sharma identified the arrested terrorist associate as 45-year-old Hakam Din.

“This person was involved in harbouring the terrorists multiple times. Along with providing food and shelter, he also acted as a guide and helped them reach the spot of the incident,” she told reporters here.

The SSP said the arrest marks a breakthrough in the case.

“The arrested person is a prime militant associate who helped the terrorists in the execution of the attack. Further interrogation and investigation of the case is going on,” she added.

Over 150 people have been picked up for questioning in connection with the attack, the SSP said.

During questioning, Din revealed that three terrorists were putting up at his house, Sharma said, adding that the terrorists paid him Rs 6,000, which has been recovered from him.

According to sources, Din’s wife and son have also been picked up for questioning.