Police Announces Rs 5 Lakh Reward For Identifying Retired SSP Killers

SRINAGAR, Dec 30: Days after a retired Senior Superintendent of Police was shot dead by suspected militants in north Kashmir, J&K Police has announced a cash reward of Rs 5 Lakh for any information in connection with the killing.

Retired SSP, Mohammad Shafi Mir, was shot dead on December 24 inside a mosque by an unidentified gunman at Gantmulla village on the Baramulla Uri highway while he was offering the call of prayers in the local mosque. While police termed it a terror incident, the official sources said the 72-year-old retired officer was killed by a 12-bore gun, a weapon which isn’t usually used by the militants.

The Police made the announcement of the reward through posters that were pasted in several areas of the Gantmulla and its adjoining areas.

“It is to inform everyone that anyone who will share any information or leads about the killing of Mohammad Shafi Mir on December 24 morning by some unidentified person, will be rewarded with Rs 5 lakhs,” reads a poster issued by Police.

The Police said the identity of the one who would share the information, would be kept secret.

After the killing, Police has questioned several people including some relatives of the retired officer. Police has also seized around nearly two dozen 12-bore rifles from the villagers of the area during investigation of the case.

These rifles have been sent for forensic examination, sources said.

Police are looking at various aspects of this case.

Mir, who retired in 2012 was living without any security in the village. His relatives allege that his security was withdrawn in 2022 and despite requests the security wasn’t provided to him again. (AGENCIES)