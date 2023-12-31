Police Announce Cash Reward For Those Providing Info About Trans Border Tunnels, Drones, Terrorists In J&K

Srinagar, Dec 31: Jammu and Kashmir Police have announced cash reward for people who will provide information & intelligence on trans border tunnels, drones, narcotics, terror activities, and terrorists.

According a notice, police have announced cash reward of Rs 5 lakh reward for those who provide information about trans-border tunnel used by anti-national elements.

Police said that the people can share such information with district superintendents of police concerned and the identity of the person will be kept secret.

It announced Rs 3 lakh reward for those who sight drones from the across the border and provides information about the person receiving such drones.

Rs 2 lakh reward each has been announced for people providing information about inter-state narcotics modules, people talking to Pakistan based terrorists and separatists in jails and persons talking to or communicating with terrorist handlers across the border or with their agents within J&K and branding citizens as informers.

Police also announced Rs 1 lakh cash reward for persons providing information about those inciting and encouraging people to join terrorist ranks and pick up gun.

Rs 2 lakh to Rs 12.50 lakh reward has been announced for those giving specific information about presence of terrorists, resulting in successful operation leading to arrest or combat, and cash reward will be provided as per category of A, B and C. (KNS)