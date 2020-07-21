Pokhriyal launches ‘Manodarpan’ digital platform to tackle students stress

NEW DELHI : Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Tuesday launched the ”Manodarpan” digital platform aimed at alleviating depression and stress among school and college students of the country, particularly during the corona period.

The helpline is a student counselling initiative to help students manage mental stress better. On dialling the helpline number, 844 840 6 32, a depressed student can receive advice related to their stress and anxiety over the telephone from 0800 hours to 2000 hours across the country.

Initially, there will be 100 counsellors on this helpline and gradually their number will go up to 500. This platform will continue to function even beyond the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initiative, seen as a psychological support to students, teachers and parents, will address their issues related to mental health and emotional well-beingg during the pandemic period and beyond.

According to the Ministry of Human Resource Development, every day a student across the country is committing suicide due to stress. There are 120 million school children in the country.

On April 9, the government formed an expert committee to overcome the growing depression and stress among students, based on the recommendations of the committee.

On this platform, students can also chat with counsellors online about their depression and stress and there will be written guidelines for the students which will help them to overcome their stress.

The ‘Manodarpan’ initiative has been included in the ”Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan” as a part of strengthening human capital, increasing productivity and reform in the education sector.

The platform will have a web page and webinars. There will also be a directory of counsellors so that a student can contact them and talk about their insecurities. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, WHO and other reports, the problem of stress and depression in children between the ages of 10 and 13 years is serious, it is important to prevent it. This website will also have resource centres. (AGENCIES)