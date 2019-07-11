PoK boy’s body handed over to Pak

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 11: Authorities this afternoon handed over the dead body of a child to Pakistan authorities via Chorwan Border in Gurez sector of Bandipora district.

The body of Abid Ahmad Sheikh of Minimarg Astoor area of Gilgit Balochistan of Pakistan occupied Kashmir was recovered from Kishanganga River. He had gone missing while travelling to school and had slipped to death in a tributary of Kishanganga River.

Abid Ahmad Sheikh, son of Nazir Ahmad Sheikh was handed over to Pakistan authorities at Chrowan along the LoC in Gurez area in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Family of the deceased had earlier appealed the Prime Minister Imran Khan to help them in bringing the body of their son back to home.