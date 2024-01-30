PoJK DPs protest, demand extension in time upto Mar 31

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 29: The Displaced Persons (DPs) from Pak occupied Jammu and Kashmir today held protest demonstration projecting their demand of allotment of 10 marla land retrieved from illegal occupants recently and release of Rs 24.5 lakh remaining PM Package amount out of Rs 30 lakh as recommended by JPC and extension in time limit up to March 31, 2024.

A large number of DPs under the banner of PoJK DPs’ Front 1947, 1965 and 1971 and (Non Camp) led by its president, Capt Yudhvir Singh Chib (Retd) assembled at Maharaja Hari Singh Park in Jammu and started protest demonstration. They were demanding that time limit for release of package as agreed earlier be extended up to March 31, 2024. The Government has issued a latest order to close the scheme/ package on January 31, 2024.

They also demanded that DPs be given compensation @ Rs 30 lakh per family as recommended by the JPC. They extended gratitude to the Modi Govt for providing Rs 5.5 lakh per family but maintained that it was just one installment of the total package/ amount recommended by JPC. Remaining amount of Rs 24.5 lakhs should also be released, they demanded.

They lauded the JKUT administration and Union Government for retrieving thousands Kanals of land from the land encroachers in Jammu and Kashmir who had illegally occupied these Government lands. They said that the 10 marla land/plots be allotted to the PoJK DPs and other refugees. Land should also be allotted to non-camp refugees, they pleaded.

Capt Yudhvir Singh demanded that out of the 24 seats kept for the PoJK area, 12 seats be allotted to the DPs from PoJK in the J&K Assembly. Refugees from Chhamb, settled in Pargwal area with their hard work had cultivated lands along the bank of Chenab river. Under Roshni Act they were allotted lands prepared by them with hard work but the same have now been snatched by the Government. The Government by taking lenient view should restore those lands to them. He also demanded ST status for the DPs from PoJK.

Prominent among those who joined included JP Sharma (gen secy), Kuldeep Singh Chib, Kulbir Singh, Sakandya Devi (I/C Mahila Wing), Sudesh Rani, Rani Devi, Kamal Sharma and others.