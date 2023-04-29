PoJK DPs protest, demand balance amount of PM package

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 28: Pak occupied Jammu and Kashmir Displaced Persons (DPs) Front activists today held strong protest demonstration, demanding balance amount of PM package and 12 Assembly seats reserved for the DPs in JKUT.

A large number of DPs led by Capt Yudhvir Singh Chib under the banner of PoJK DP’s Front -1947, 65, 71 (Non Camp) 1971 Chhamb Niyabat, assembled at Maharaja Hari Singh Park Jammu at around 10.30 am today and held protest demonstration against the Government, raising their demands. They were shouting slogans in support of their demands.

While speaking on the occasion, Capt (Retd) Yudhvir Singh said that Modi Govt provided Rs 5.50 lakh per family as relief out of PM package of Rs 2000 crores. The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) had recommended Rs 30 Lakh package. The Government must release the pending Rs 24.5 crore package in favour of DPs. He claimed that hardly 80 per cent families have received package so far and many of them have been deprived of this facility on various grounds. They should also be provided Rs 5.5 lakh relief.

The DPs further demanded 12 Assembly seats in favour of their candidates as per population out of 24 reserved. They also demanded ST status in favour of refugee migrants from PoJK. The Government should stop the so called eviction process and DPs should not be disturbed from Government lands as they have been settled by the previous Governments.

General secretary, Jai Pal Sharma, Kuldip Singh Chib , secretary, Kulbir Singh Chib, Sakandya Devi Incharge Women Wing, Kamal Sharma, Kehar Singh Chib and others also joined the protest.