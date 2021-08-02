Poetry collection ” Gulban-e-Khayal” of Dr Gazanfar Ali released

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar/ Aug 2: “Gulban-e Khayaal ” third poetry book in a series , of noted poet Dr Gazanfar Ali Ghazal was released in a glittering two days literary event held in Serene world famous Dal lake .

The literary event was organised under the aegies of Kashmir Markaz Adab -w-Saqafat.A lively lively Mehfil-e-Musharia was one of the main attractions of the literary function.

Prominent writer, poet and scholar, Professor Shad Ramzan presided the Mahfile Mushaira whereas Qazi Salman ,Head of the News unit,Door Darshan Kendra Srinagar and Mohd Amin Bhat, President Markaz Adab Kamraz were guests of honour.

Those who recited thier Ghazals in the mushaira included Prof. Mohd Zaman Azurda, Prof. Farooq Fayaz, Dr. Prof. Gazanfar Ali Gazal,Mushtaq Mehram,Yunis Waleed, Nazir Qureshi Ibne Shabaz and Inayat Gul .

The third session of the literary event commenced at 11 am wherein Professor Shad Ramzan presented his thought provoking paper on the content and form of ‘ Gazal’. Later a lively question- answer session was also held , in light of the observations presented by Prof Shad Ramzan on the topic. The session lasted for three hours upto 2pm

On second day of the event on August 1 , the third poetry collection ” Gulban-e-Khayal of Dr Gazanfar Ali was formally released. The book release function was presided by Prof Mohd Zaman Azurda. Prof Farooq Fayaz and noted play writer Mohd Amin Bhat were guests of honour. Mushtaq Mehram presented a thought provoking and exhaustive paper on the content of Gulban-e-Khayal which was highly appreciated .

Dr Gazanfar Ali presented vote of thanks whereas general secretary KMAS, Inayat Gul conducted proceedings of the event in a most befitting manner.

A budding singer Miss Saima presented a poem from the book Gulban-e-Khayal in her sweet and melodious voice which enthralled the audience.