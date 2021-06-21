PM’s initiative

No speculations or any conjectures could be resorted to as to the purpose and the aim of the All Parties Meeting of Jammu and Kashmir being convened at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24. However, it has been specified that there was no ”specific agenda” and that the participants could raise any issue pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir as the said meeting was ”open for discussion”. It may, however, be reiterated that the initiative taken by the Prime Minister, the first one carrying lot of political significance after the scrapping of the vexed Article 370 which was bestowing special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, is a welcome decision and a right step taken in the right direction at the right moment. That democracy and democratic norms alone , of which free and frank discussions and knowing one another’s viewpoints are the hallmark, could lead to settlement of all issues and resolution of even vexed problems, has been demonstrated yet again by the Government by calling such a meeting. National Conference, PDP, BJP, Congress, Apni Party, People’s Conference, Panthers Party and CPI(M) which have been invited in the meeting including ex-Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers etc comprise the list of 14 invitees.

Jammu and Kashmir has always been politically sensitive or increasingly having been evoking interest in political developments and therefore, attending such a sensitive meeting had its own significance and carried its own advantages. The leaders attending the said meeting could put demands, people’s grievances and issues, if any, and expectations before the Prime Minister in an atmosphere of free and frank discussion. The decision of some political leaders who have been invited regarding whether to participate or not, would only put their respective claims of being ”open to dialogue” to strict acid test. Meetings of such varied composition and nature are decided to be convened only after doing some intense spade work quite in advance and prudence coupled with a broad vision warrant that the opportunity must be fully utilised in articulating views , putting up demands within the constitutional framework all in the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. That there could be certain points of disagreements could not be ruled out in the spirit of democracy and in an atmosphere of open and free discussion but those could be put aside for the time being to be taken up later. Concentration on broader agreements reached which could overweigh the ones with divergent views, could be utilised to proceed further. Any negative stance, putting pre-conditions or even boycotting the meeting, if any by any invitee, would serve no purpose. Time was ripe to shun negativity in approach, if any, as that was going to serve no purpose. The need was to march ahead in an atmosphere when the Government has succeeded in getting the overall security situation in the UT well under normal control and the life had returned to normal activities.

It is therefore, incumbent upon the leadership of Jammu and Kashmir which has been invited by the Prime Minister to take full advantage of the meeting which aspires for and practically is going to amply prove that direct talks between the leadership of Jammu and Kashmir , particularly from the Kashmir valley and the centre had begun. The scheduled meeting of June 24, therefore, could be the first of such meetings and the participants, with open mind and clear vision, could hopefully expect such meetings in future to be fruitful for the overall development, peace and tranquillity of Jammu and Kashmir. We must see that time is never static and there was no point in looking back and jeopardising the gains of the bright future waiting for us with stretched arms.