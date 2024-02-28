PML-N formally nominates Shehbaz Sharif for Pakistan’s Prime Minister post

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz parliamentary party on Wednesday formally nominated Shehbaz Sharif for the slot of prime minister and to head a coalition government.

The PML-N also nominated senior leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for the Speaker’s post.

The development comes a day before the new National Assembly’s inaugural session which is expected to be held on Thursday following the February 8 general elections.

“The PMLN parliamentary members meeting were held in Islamabad with the party supremo Nawaz Sharif in the chair on Wednesday. Nawaz officially nominated his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif and party loyalist Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for the posts of prime minister and speaker of National Assembly,” PML-N central deputy secretary Attaullah Tarar said in a statement after the meeting.

He said the parliamentary party endorsed the name of Shehbaz Sharif, 72, for the post of Prime Minister. It also reposed its full confidence in the leadership of the three-time former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, he added.

Outgoing National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has called the National Assembly session for Thursday after President Dr Arif Alvi refused. (PTI)