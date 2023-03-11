PM-VIKAS Scheme To Provide Holistic Institutional Support To Artisans: PM Modi

NEW DELHI, Mar 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11 addressing the post-Budget webinar on Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman (VIKAS) scheme said small artisans play an important role in the production of local crafts and development of the country.

“Vishwakarma Yojana to provide holistic institutional support, including easy credit and brand promotion to artisans,” he said, adding that we need to work in mission mode to help artisans living in remote areas.

The address was part of a series of 12 post-Budget webinars being organised by the government to seek ideas and suggestions for the effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget.

PM-VIKAS scheme aims to improve the quality, scale and reach of products/services of artisans/craftspeople by integrating them with the domestic and global value chains. (Agencies)