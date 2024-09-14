PM to visit Jharkhand, Gujarat, Odisha during Sep 15-17

NEW DELHI, Sept 14 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jharkhand, Gujarat and Odisha from September 15 to 17 during which he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various projects worth more than Rs 12,460 crore.

On September 15, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Jharkhand and flag off the Tatanagar-Patna Vande Bharat train at Tatanagar Junction Railway Station around 10 am, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Around 10:30 am, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various railway projects worth more than Rs 660 crore through video conference and also distribute sanction letters to 20,000 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) beneficiaries in Tatanagar.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the Madhupur Bypass line in Deoghar district and the Hazaribag Town Coaching Depot in Hazaribag district.

After its completion, the Madhupur Bypass line will facilitate avoiding the detention of trains on the Howrah-Delhi mainline and also help in reducing the travel time between Giridih and Jasidih. The Hazaribag Town Coaching Depot will help in facilitating the maintenance of coaching stocks at this station, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate to the nation the Kurkura-Kanaroan doubling which is a part of the Bondamunda-Ranchi single-line section and part of the Rourkela-Gomoh route via Ranchi, Muri and Chandrapura stations.

The project will help in the increased mobility of goods and passenger traffic considerably. Apart from this, four road under-bridges (RUBs) will also be dedicated to the nation.

The PM will flag off six Vande Bharat trains. These trains will improve the connectivity on the Tatanagar-Patna, Bhagalpur-Dumka-Howrah, Brahmapur-Tatanagar, Gaya-Howrah, Deoghar-Varanasi and Rourkela-Howrah routes.

On September 16, at around 9:45 am, Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in Gandhinagar.

Thereafter, he will inaugurate the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor’s Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST) at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar.

Around 1:45 pm, the prime minister will inaugurate the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project and take a metro ride from Section 1 to GIFT City station.

Around 3:30 pm, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 8,000 crore in Ahmedabad.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone of several key projects, including the quadrupling of the Samakhiali-Gandhidham and Gandhidham-Adipur railway lines, the development of iconic roads in AMC, Ahmedabad, and the construction of flyover bridges over Bakrol, Hathijan, Ramol and Panjarpol Junction.

He will also inaugurate a 30 MW solar power system, a 35 Megawatt BESS Solar PV Project at the Kutch Lignite Thermal Power Station and 220 Kilovolt substations in Morbi and Rajkot.

Modi will launch the Single Window IT System (SWITS) of the International Financial Services Centres Authority, designed to streamline financial services.

He will sanction more than 30,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin and release the first instalment for these homes, as well as launch the construction of houses under the PMAY Scheme.

He will also hand over to the beneficiaries of the state completed houses under both the Urban and Rural segments of the PMAY.

Further, Modi will also flag off India’s first Vande Metro from Bhuj to Ahmedabad and several Vande Bharat trains, including the Nagpur-Secunderabad, Kolhapur-Pune, Agra Cantt-Banaras, Durg-Visakhapatnam and Pune-Hubballi routes, and the first 20-coach Vande Bharat train from Varanasi to Delhi.

On September 17, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Odisha. He will interact with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

Around noon, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various development projects worth more than Rs 3,800 crore in Bhubaneswar.

The prime minister will launch ‘SUBHADRA’, the flagship scheme of the government of Odisha in Bhubaneswar.

It is the largest, single women-centric scheme and is expected to cover more than one crore women. Under the scheme, all eligible beneficiaries aged 21-60 years would receive Rs 50,000 over a period of five years between 2024-25 to 2028-29.

An amount of Rs 10,000 per annum in two equal instalments will be credited directly to the beneficiary’s Aadhaar-enabled and DBT-enabled bank account.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi would initiate the fund transfer into the bank accounts of more than 10 lakh women.

He will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation railway projects worth more than Rs 2,800 crore in Bhubaneswar.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of national highway projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore.

He will release the first instalment of assistance to nearly 13 lakh beneficiaries under PMAY-G of around 14 states.

The Griha Pravesh celebrations for 26 lakh beneficiaries of PMAY (Gramin and Urban) from across the country will be held during the programme.

The prime minister will also hand over the keys to their house to PMAY (Gramin and Urban) beneficiaries. He will launch the Awaas+ 2024 App, for a survey of additional households for PMAY-G.

Further, Modi will launch the Operational Guidelines of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0. (PTI)