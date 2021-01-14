PM to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on Jan 16, President to launch Polio immunisation on Jan 30

NEW DELHI : India will roll out the world’s largest immunisation drive on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the massive countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

In view of the COVID-19 inoculation drive, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in consultation with the President’s office has rescheduled the Polio vaccination day, also known as the National Immunisation Day (NID) or “Polio Ravivar” to January 31.

The President Mr Ram Nath Kovind will launch the Polio National Immunisation Day on January 30 by administering Polio drops to some children at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the forenoon.

The decision is in keeping with the stated policy of the Health Ministry to ensure that COVID management and vaccination services as well as non-COVID essential health services proceed in tandem without adversely impacting each other, an official release said here on Thursday. (AGENCIES)