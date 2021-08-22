PM to arrive in Lucknow today to pay tribute to ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh

Lucknow, Aug 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the residence of former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh today to pay last respect.

Besides, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior BJP leaders will also arrive in Lucknow to pay their last respect to Kalyan Singh.

Prime Minister will directly reach the residence of Kalyan Singh at Mall Avenue from Lucknow Airport.

Officials have confirmed the PM’s visit and SPG team have already reached the Mall Avenue.

The Defence Minister took to twitter and wrote that he would reach Lucknow today to offer his last respect to Kalyan Singh.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami would also reach Lucknow to pay their tribute to the departed soul.

The mortal remains of the former CM will be kept at the the State assembly between 1100 hrs and 1300 hrs. Later, it will be kept at the BJP’s state headquarters.

Thereafter, it will be taken to Aligarh by air ambulance where it will be kept at the stadium for people to offer tribute.

His last rites will be performed on Monday.

A three-day state mourning has been declared in Uttar Pradesh, and August 23, the day of cremation will be a public holiday.

Singh, 89, was undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow since July 4. His condition had started deteriorating since Friday. (Agencies)