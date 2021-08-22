Employment Aug 22, 2021

Wanted

Female Security Guard, well qualified, working knowledge of computers to work on contractual basis in Government Office at Jammu.

Salary Rs 30000 PM, Accomodation may be provided.

Contact: 7889412649

for Interview

SALES PERSON REQUIRED

Full Time Salesman/Girl with pleasing personality and good communication skills required for a renowned jewellery showroom.

Experience: Minimum 1 year in jewellery sector Interested candidates may send their resume at pmrc123@rediffmail.com

Contact: 7006136536

EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL

Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu.

TEACHERS REQUIRED

FOR TEACHING MATHS UPTO 10TH CLASS – 1

FOR TEACHING BIO-SCIENCE UPTO 11 TH CLASS – 1

FOR TEACHING PRE-PRIMARY CLASSES – 2

COME WITH PHOTO COPIES OF DOCUMENTS ON 23-08-2021 OR 24-08-2021 FROM 9 AM TO 1 PM.

VACANCIES

1) Field Officer 10+2 or above (1 No)

2) Office Manager – do- 1 No

3) Orderly under Matric – 1 No

(Male or Female)

No 1 and 2 must have knowledge of computer and 4 wheel driving skills.

M/s Shivom Enterprises Jakh (Vijaypur)

Contact:- 94191-14241, 94192 192-19

REQUIRED

A reputed architectuRal firm in Gandhi Nagar requires architects

Degree/Diploma

with experience

Salary Negotiable

Call/WhatSapp your resume to contact No: 9018412093