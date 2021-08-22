Employment Aug 22, 2021

Wanted
Female Security Guard, well qualified, working knowledge of computers to work on contractual basis in Government Office at Jammu.
Salary Rs 30000 PM, Accomodation may be provided.
Contact: 7889412649
for Interview
SALES PERSON REQUIRED
Full Time Salesman/Girl with pleasing personality and good communication skills required for a renowned jewellery showroom.
Experience: Minimum 1 year in jewellery sector Interested candidates may send their resume at pmrc123@rediffmail.com
Contact: 7006136536
EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL
Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu.
TEACHERS REQUIRED
FOR TEACHING MATHS UPTO 10TH CLASS – 1
FOR TEACHING BIO-SCIENCE UPTO 11 TH CLASS – 1
FOR TEACHING PRE-PRIMARY CLASSES – 2
COME WITH PHOTO COPIES OF DOCUMENTS ON 23-08-2021 OR 24-08-2021 FROM 9 AM TO 1 PM.
VACANCIES
1) Field Officer 10+2 or above (1 No)
2) Office Manager – do- 1 No
3) Orderly under Matric – 1 No
(Male or Female)
No 1 and 2 must have knowledge of computer and 4 wheel driving skills.
M/s Shivom Enterprises Jakh (Vijaypur)
Contact:- 94191-14241, 94192 192-19
REQUIRED
A reputed architectuRal firm in Gandhi Nagar requires architects
Degree/Diploma
with experience
Salary Negotiable
Call/WhatSapp your resume to contact No: 9018412093