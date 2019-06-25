PM, Shah pay homage to citizens, leaders those to resisted Emergency

NEW DELHI, June 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid homage to “all those greats” who fearlessly resisted Emergency imposed by the then Indira Gandhi regime in 1970s.

“India salutes all those greats who fiercely and fearlessly resisted the Emergency. India’s democratic ethos successfully prevailed over an authoritarian mindset,” Mr Modi tweeted.

BJP Working President JP Nadda in his missive said imposition of Emergency Rule in the country in 1975 was like a “black blot”.

“I bow down before all those Satyagrahiya foot soldiers who opposed Emergency and kept the democratic spirit alive,” Mr Nadda wrote in Hindi. Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah in his missive recalled how newspapers were shut and how even fundamental rights of the citizens were deprived.

The Emergency rules were clamped in India from June 25, 1975 and was continued till March 21, 1977. (UNI)