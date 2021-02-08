PM Praises Ghulam Nabi Azad In Parliament, Adds “G-23” Taunt At Congress

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today praised Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad in parliament while taking a swipe at the opposition party’s internal tensions and the letter controversy.

In his reply in the Rajya Sabha to a debate on the President’s Budget session speech, PM Modi referred to Mr Azad’s comments on his native Jammu and Kashmir and recent local polls.

“Ghulam Nabi ji always speaks decently, never uses foul language. We should learn this from him, I respect him for it. He praised elections held in J&K, but I am concerned. I believe your party will take it in right spirit and not make the mistake of doing the opposite by taking it as the view of the G-23,” the Prime Minister remarked, using the term for a group of 23 in the Congress who wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi last year demanding sweeping changes in the organization.

Mr Azad, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, is among the letter-writers seen to be at odds with the party’s Gandhi leadership.

PM Modi, wrapping up his wide-ranging response, also threw a dig at opposition members who had criticized him and his government.

“I am happy that I was of some use at least to you. During the corona crisis you had to spend a lot of time at home and there must have been squabbles. Now after venting your anger on me you must feel lighter. I feel fortunate that I could give you the happiness. Modi hai, mauka lijiye (Modi is there, seize the chance),” PM Modi quipped. (AGENCY)