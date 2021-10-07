PM Narendra Modi dedicates PSA Oxygen Generation Plants across the States & UTs under PM Cares

Lt Governor expresses gratitude to the Prime Minister for strengthening healthcare infrastructure of J&K UT

Lt Governor flags off 68 critical care ambulances to be integrated with the existing fleet of 108 ambulances

Felicitates Covid warriors, doctors, nurses, para-medical staff, ambulance drivers for their selfless service to humanity in trying times

Launches 108 Sahayakdoot App, a live Ambulance tracking tool, which provides guidance to first responders

Srinagar, Oct 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today felicitated Covid warriors including doctors, nurses, para-medical staff, and ambulance drivers for their selfless service to humanity in trying times, and flagged off 68 critical care ambulances that will be integrated with the existing fleet of 108 ambulances. These ambulances will be monitored round-the-clock through a centralized call centre.

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor virtually attended the event of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi, who dedicated Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants across the states & UTs from Uttarakhand.

Lt Governor expressed his gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister for strengthening healthcare infrastructure of J&K UT.

The Lt Governor also launched 108 Sahayakdoot App, a live Ambulance tracking tool, which provides guidance to first responders.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the initiative will strengthen J&K UT’s emergency health services and help in better handling of future health challenges.

Felicitating as many as 50 Covid warriors including doctors, nurses, para-medical staff and ambulance drivers for their selfless service to humanity in trying times, the Lt Governor said that whole J&K is indebted to them for saving precious lives.

“In the last 18 months, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed real-life heroes behind PPE kits and masks, who risked their own lives to save others. I salute them for selfless service, kindness, and courage. They have been a beacon of hope in the trying times”, said the Lt Governor.

“I pay my heartfelt tributes to all health workers who sacrificed their lives while selflessly serving others”, added the Lt Governor.

He also recalled the pictures and videos of J&K’s health workers travelling through difficult terrains to vaccinate people and said that the Jammu and Kashmir model for best Covid management was discussed in the entire country.

Informing about the achievement of record 1 lakh 78 thousand vaccinations done in a single day on October 4, the Lt Governor said that soon we will achieve the target of 100 percent in administering first dose to the population above 18 years.

The Lt Governor said that last year, the oxygen generation capacity in hospitals of UT was only 14,000 LPM which was gradually augmented to one lakh LPM.

R R Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor congratulated the Covid Warriors and said that the certificates of appreciation are dedicated to every health worker of the UT. He further said that with our committed efforts we will keep the third wave at bay.

Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; thanked the Covid warriors and lauded the efforts of health workers and officials in ensuring enough oxygen Beds, Oxygen supply, and medicines in J&K during the two waves of Covid.

Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department while delivering the welcome address hailed the services of Covid Warriors.

Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, Mission Director NHM gave details of 33 Oxygen Generation Plants for J&K UT that were inaugurated today.

Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and Prof. AG Ahangar, Director SKIMS; Principals of different Government Medical Colleges of the UT, HODs, Doctors, besides health workers and officers of UT administration were present on the occasion.