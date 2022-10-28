PM moots idea of ‘one nation, one police uniform’ at Chintan Shivir

New Delhi, October 28: Every state should learn, get inspired from each other and work together for internal security: PM Modi at home ministers’ meet.

Working together of states for internal security is constitutional mandate as well as responsibility towards nation: PM Modi.

All agencies should cooperate with each other to ensure efficiency, better outcome and protection to common man: PM.

Even though law and order is state subject as per Constitution, they are equally linked with unity and integrity of country: PM Modi.

We need to think about common platform for technology that can be shared by all: PM Modi at home ministers’ meet.

PM Modi moots idea of “One Nation, One Uniform” for police, says it is not an imposition, give it a thought.

PM Modi asks states to review laws framed pre-independence and amend them to current context.