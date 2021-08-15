PM Modi’s speech telecast live on big screen in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 15: In a first, the Independence Day speech of Prime Minister Narandra Modi was on Saturday morning telecast on a big screen installed in the summer capital, Srinagar.

A big screen and speakers were put up at Jahangir Chowk, less than a km from Lal Chowk — the nerve centre of the summer capital of the Union Territory of J&K — where PM Modi’s ID speech was played live.