PM Modi’s mission to reach last person in society: Rana

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

MATHWAR, Nov 27: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra reflects the resolute and sincere intent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ground breaking initiatives on welfare and developmental fronts percolate down to last person in the society across the country, its regions and sub regions inclusively.

“Achieving the objectives of the Yatra should not be the Governmental responsibility alone but the people in general and the BJP Karykartas in particular will have to lend their support in realising the vision of the Yashasvi Prime Minister”, Rana said during his day long extensive tour to different panchayats of Block Mathwar and Bhalwal in Nagrota Assembly constituency here today.

He said the Prime Minister’s endeavours during the past over nine years have been to empower common masses socially, economically and politically. This initiative is to generate awareness about the development and citizen-centric policies and programmes of the Government. While educating the people about welfare schemes, the thrust has to be on providing necessary information on how to avail the benefits of these initiatives. Here comes the role for the public spirited citizens to contribute their bit in helping the prospective beneficiaries avail all the benefits, he added.

Devender Rana also referred to the strides made on various socio-economic and developmental fronts across Jammu and Kashmir, especially during the past four years, and to enable the people reap the benefits of schemes tailored for their economic emancipation. These include some of the marginalised communities that remained deprived of many schemes due to Article 370 for about seven decades.

He said abrogation of various provisions of this Article in August 2019 has opened vistas of opportunities for them like similarly placed their compatriots across the country. This has been one of the important objectives of the bold decision to free the deprived sections of J&K from the shackles of perpetual denial and exploitation by successive and insensitive Governments, both here and in New Delhi, he maintained.

He highlighted the various key features of this Sankalp Yatra saying that the main plank of the largest-ever outreach initiative is inclusive development, as per the cherished agenda of the Prime Minister, Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas Sabka Prayas with special focus on registering 100 percent saturation of various people centric schemes.

Earlier, interacting with the Karykartas, Rana called for reaching out to all sections of the people across Nagrota Assembly Constituency and assist them in seeking benefits from various schemes.

“Being the party of the masses, the BJP is committed towards their welfare and holistic development of Jammu and Kashmir”, Rana said, hoping that the initiatives currently underway will take the Union Territory to pinnacles of progress and prosperity.

He also listened to the problems of the people and assured the points raised would be taken up at appropriate forums for early redressal.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included BDC Mathwar Sharifan Bibi, Bhagwan Dass Sharma, Baba Chanchal Singh, Sarpanches Ram Swaroop Sharma, Sanjeev Singh, Sain Khan, Naseem Fathima, Pt. Krishan Gopal Sharma, Pt. Neel Kanth Sharma, Pt. Suresh Sharma, Ex Sarpanches Anwar Khan, Ravinder Singh Peter, Balbir Singh, Mumtaz Ahmed,Mohd. Rashid, Kuldeep Singh Langeh, Kalidass Verma, Ramesh Sharma, Rekha Langeh, Dayal Singh (Lucky) and others.