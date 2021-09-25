PM Modi to skip Quad leaders meeting with Kamala Harris

Washington [US], Sept 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday is likely to skip the Quad leaders meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

The reason behind Prime Minister Modi’s skipping the meeting is yet to be ascertained.

The other Quad leaders—Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga–are expected to attend the event.

The meeting with the US Vice President comes after the much-anticipated first in-person meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad – India, the United States, Australia and Japan) was held on Friday.

The meeting was hosted by US President Joe Biden.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, also known as the Quad, was first initiated in 2007 by then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with the goal of peace and security in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Vice President Harris. This was PM Modi’s first in-person meeting with the Indian-origin US Vice President. (Agencies)