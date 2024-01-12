PM Modi To Observe Fast For 11 Days Ahead Of Pran-Pratishtha Of Ayodhya Ram Temple

New Delhi, Jan 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he will commence a special 11 day ‘anushthan’ (ritual) from today till January 22, the day of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya’s Ram Temple.

In an audio message, PM Modi said he was fortunate to be a witness to what he described as a “historic” and “auspicious” occasion.

“There are only 11 days left for the pran prathishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. I am fortunate that I too will witness this auspicious occasion. The Lord has made me a medium to represent all Indians during the consecration. Keeping this in mind I am starting a special ritual of 11 days from today. I seek blessings from all of you,” PM Modi said in an audio message on social media platform X.

Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22. The ceremony is set to be performed by PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi said he has decided to rigorously follow all the rituals despite hectic schedule and responsibilities. As a result, he has embarked on a 11-day anushthan.

PM Modi further said that he is fortunate to witness the ceremony.

“I am going through this feeling for the first time in my life. I am experiencing a different kind of devotion. For me, this emotive journey (bhav yatra) is a moment of realisation, not expression. I am unable to expresse its depth, prevalence and intensity in words. You are able enough to understand my situation. The dream with which several generations lived, I have got the opportunity to attain this,” the PM added.

In the scriptures, the consecration of a deity’s idol is a detailed and extensive process and for this, rules have been given which have to be followed several days before the consecration.

Dev Pratishtha has been described as the ritual of infusing divine consciousness into an earthly idol. For this, rules for fasting before the ritual have been prescribed in the scriptures.

The PM said “It is my good fortune that I am starting my 11 day ritual from Nashik Dham-Panchavati. Panchavati is the sacred land where Lord Shri Ram spent a lot of time.”

“As it is also mentioned in our scriptures, we have to awaken divine consciousness in ourselves for the Yagya and worship of God. For this, fasts and strict rules have been prescribed in the scriptures, which have to be followed before consecration. Therefore, according to the guidance I have received from some ascetic souls and great men of the spiritual journe and the Yama-Niyams suggested by them, I am starting a special ritual of 11 days from today.

“On this holy occasion, I pray at the feet of God… I remember the virtues of the sages and ascetics and I pray to the people, who are the form of God, to bless me. So that there is no lack from my side in mind, words and deeds,” he said. (Agncies)