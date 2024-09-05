PM Modi to launch ‘Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari’ initiative in Gujarat

New Delhi, Sep 5 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the “Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari” initiative in Gujarat’s Surat on Friday, a step aimed at strengthening community involvement in water conservation.

The initiative aligns with the ongoing “Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain” campaign, reinforcing Modi’s vision of collaborative water management to ensure long-term water security, according to an official statement.

The initiative seeks to mobilise citizens, local bodies, industries and stakeholders in Gujarat to implement rainwater-harvesting structures. These efforts are expected to serve as a model for other states, promoting sustainable water-management practices and enhancing water security across the country.

The programme underscores Modi’s call for a “whole-of-society” approach, urging for collective action towards turning every drop of rain into a valuable resource. The structures built under this initiative will play a pivotal role in rainwater harvesting, showcasing Gujarat’s success in community-driven water conservation and encouraging Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) involvement.

Gujarat’s model of water conservation, rooted in community participation, has been a pioneering example in India. The launch of the “Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari” initiative is being seen as a landmark moment, designed to inspire other states to replicate these efforts, the statement said.

The prime minister has often highlighted water conservation as a national mission, reflecting his long-standing advocacy for sustainable water management. With the involvement of state nodal officers from across the country in this launch, the event signifies the national importance of creating a sustainable, water-secure future for generations to come.

The initiative builds on the success of the “Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain” campaign, which began in 2019. Despite disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign has grown into an annual nationwide effort. Its current edition, launched in March, emphasises women’s leadership in water management under the theme “Nari Shakti se Jal Shakti”, the statement said. (PTI )