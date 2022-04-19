PM Modi to celebrate Panchayati Raj Diwas in Jammu on April 24: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Apr 19: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendera Modi will celebrate the Panchayati Raj Diwas in Jammu region being celebrated on April 24. He also said that PM Modi will inaugurate many hydel power projects on the occasion.

“All the arrangements are in place to celebrate Panchayati Raj Diwas on April 24. PM Modi will be arriving in Jammu on this day where he will address Panchayati representatives. He will also inaugurate a series of projects. There will be a ground-breaking ceremony where he will inaugurate hydel power projects, besides other developmental projects.”

The LG said that he was satisfied with the arrangements being put in place for the smooth function of PM Modi on April 24. (KNO)