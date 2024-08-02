PM Modi to address global conference of agricultural economists on Saturday

New Delhi, August 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists (ICAE) on Saturday morning at the National Agricultural Science Centre (NASC) Complex, New Delhi.

The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion, a release from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The triennial conference, organised by the International Association of Agricultural Economists will be held from 2 to 7 August 2024. The ICAE is being held in India after 65 years.

The theme for this year’s conference is, “Transformation Towards Sustainable Agri-Food Systems.”

It aims to tackle the pressing need for sustainable agriculture in the face of global challenges such as climate change, natural resource degradation, rising production costs and conflicts.

The conference will highlight India’s proactive approach to global agricultural challenges and showcase the nation’s advancements in agricultural research and policy.

“The ICAE 2024 will serve as a platform for young researchers and leading professionals to present their work and network with global peers. It aims to strengthen partnerships between research institutes and universities, influence policymaking on both national and global scales, and showcase India’s agricultural progress, including advancements in digital agriculture and sustainable agri-food systems,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in the release.

The conference will witness the participation of around 1,000 delegates from around 75 countries, the PMO release added.

The triennial International Conference of Agricultural Economists offers a distinctive platform for agricultural academic institutions and researchers to convene in person, exchange knowledge, and actively contribute to the global agricultural research community. This International Association of Agricultural Economists (IAAE) flagship conference attracts about a thousand delegates from around the world. The IAAE has a worldwide membership of agricultural economists and others concerned with agricultural economic problems, organized to foster the application of agricultural economics to improve rural economic and social conditions.

According to ICAE’s website, ICAE 2024 will address urgent questions on how to make agri-food food systems more sustainable with a particular focus on the important role of agricultural economists in facing these interdisciplinary challenges. The conference will feature invited and contributed papers and sessions on topics such as healthy and sustainable diets, technological and institutional innovations, agroecology, gender roles and social equity in agri-food systems, environmental and social externalities of value chains, the true cost of food, and bio-economy, among others. (Agencies)