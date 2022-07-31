PM Modi suggests people use ‘tiranga’ as profile picture on social media between Aug 2-15

New Delhi, July 31 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement will be held from August 13-15, and urged citizens of the country to use ‘tiranga’ as their profile picture in social media accounts between August 2 and August 15.

“Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from the 13th to the 15th of August, a special movement – ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is being organized. Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi today while addressing the monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

“August 2 is the birth anniversary of Pingli Venkhaiya who designed the National Flag. I urge all to use ‘tiranga’ as profile picture in social media accounts between August 2 and August 15,” he said.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

Addressing the 91st edition of the monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi stated that India is set to witness a glorious and historic moment as it completes 75 years of Independence.

“My dear countrymen, today we started our discussion on 75 years of Independence, with a visit across the country. The next time we meet, the journey of our next 25 years would have already begun. We all have to join for our beloved tricolour to be hoisted at our homes and those of our loved ones. Do share with me how you celebrated Independence Day, if you did anything special, this time. Next time, we will talk again about the different colours of our Amrit Parv. Till then, I take leave of you. Thank you very much,” said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday addressed the 91st edition of his monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 a.m.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi earlier said in a tweet, “I invite you all to tune in to this month’s #MannKiBaat tomorrow, 31st July at 11 AM. Also sharing a booklet covering the interesting topics from last month such as India’s strides in space, glory on the sports field, Rath Yatra and more.”

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021 which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence and will end post a year on August 15, 2023. (Agencies)