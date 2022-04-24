PM Modi says democracy, development reaching grassroots in J&K

Samba, April 24: In his first major visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while addressing Panchayat workers stated that development and democracy are flourishing in the Union Territory after the Constitutional reforms.

“Be it democracy or development, Jammu and Kashmir today is setting a new example. New dimensions of development have been created in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 2-3 years,” said PM Modi at an event in Palli Panchayat of Samba district.

Prime Minister in Jammu today addressed members of Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) of the UT while PRIs from across the country also joined the virtual address.

“It is a symbol of change that this year Panchayati Raj Day is being celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir. It is a matter of great pride that I am addressing the PRIs across the country from Jammu and Kashmir when democracy has reached the grassroots level here,” he said.

Referring to the laws which are now applicable to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, PM Modi said, “There were almost 175 laws which were not applicable here.”

“We have implemented those laws here in Jammu and Kashmir to empower every resident of UT,” he added.

He further said that the schemes of the Central government are rapidly being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir now.

“Be it electricity, water connections or constructions of toilets under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Jammu and Kashmir is receiving benefits of all such schemes,” he added.

Before his address, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for projects worth Rs 20,000 crore.

“Projects worth Rs 20,000 crore related to connectivity and power generation have been inaugurated here today. In a bid to speed up the development in Jammu and Kashmir, many development initiatives are being taken up in the Union Territory,” said PM Modi.

Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated by the Parliament.

Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories, with Ladakh carved out. (AGENCIES)