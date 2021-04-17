PM Modi requests to keep Haridwar Kumbh ‘symbolic’, inquires about health of seers

NEW DELHI : A day after 30 ‘sadhus’ tested positive for COVID-19 amidst the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he spoke to Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Acharya Mahamandleshwar, Juna Akhara to inquire about the health of the seers and requested him to keep the religious congregation symbolic due to the pandemic.

“Spoke to Swami Avdheshanand Giri ji on the phone today to know about the health of all the saints. All the saints are giving all kinds of support to the administration. I thanked them for this,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Two Shahi snans have taken place. I have requested that the Kumbh be kept symbolic due to the Corona crisis. This will strengthen the fight against this crisis,” the Prime Minister said in another tweet.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s appeal, Swami Avdheshanand Giri tweeted in Hindi, saying, “We honor the call of Hon’ble Prime Minister! Protecting life is a great virtue. My request to the religious people is not to come for a bath in large numbers and observe the rules, given the circumstances under COVID!”

Amidst the ongoing Kumbh in Haridwar, 30 sadhus in the city tested positive for COVID-19, said the Chief Medical Officer on Friday. (Agency)