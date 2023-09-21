PM Modi Praises MPs In Lok Sabha, Says Women’s Quota Bill Will Provide “Unprecedented Power”

New Delhi, Sept 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his gratitude over the passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, and said that the trust that will be formed in women after the passage of the bill in Rajya Sabha will emerge as an “unprecedented power that will take the country to new heights”.

PM Modi, while addressing the Lok Sabha, credited MPs of all parties for supporting the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill, and said, “Yesterday was a golden moment of India’s Parliamentary journey. All the members of this House deserve that golden moment.”

“Yesterday’s decision and today, when we cross the last mile after the Rajya Sabha passes the Bill, the transformation in the faces of the women of the country and the trust that will be formed, will emerge as an unimaginable and unprecedented power that will take the country to new heights. I can feel this,” PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

“Through the Constitutional Amendment Bill that I have brought today, a section will be inserted in Article 330, Article 332, and Article 334. Through these, 1/3rd of the seats will be reserved in the Lok Sabha and all State Assemblies of the country. This is a major step,” Meghwal said in the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lok Sabha passed the Women’s Reservation Bill which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed after a reply by Law Minister Meghwal.

The Bill was passed following division with 454 members voting in favour of the legislation and two against it on the motion for the passage moved by Meghwal. The amendments moved by opposition members were negatived and there was also voting on clauses of the bill.

The ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ is the first bill passed by Lok Sabha during the special session after it shifted to the new Parliament building on Tuesday.

The ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ is a “historic legislation” that will further boost women’s empowerment and will enable “greater participation of women in our political process,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday after the passage of the bill in Lok Sabha.

The bill was passed by a majority of the total membership of the House and by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of the House “present and voting”.

The Rajya Sabha had earlier passed the Women’s Reservation Bill in 2010 during the Congress-led UPA government but it was not taken up in the Lok Sabha and subsequently lapsed in the lower House of Parliament.

The government introduced the new bill on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the government’s intention to bring ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’.

The Special Session of Parliament began on Monday and will continue till Friday. (Agencies)