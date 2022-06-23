PM Modi pays tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary

NEW DELHI, June 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid rich tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder president of the BJP’s forerunner Jana Sangh, on his death anniversary, saying every Indian is indebted to him for his ”unparalleled efforts” towards furthering the country’s unity.

A strident critic of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Mookerjee had died under detention in Kashmir in 1953 after being arrested for entering the region without the required permit, a legal necessity then challenged by him. The Modi government had nullified the special constitutional provision for the then state, now a Union territory, in 2019, fulfilling one of the BJP’s foundational promises tracing back to Mookerjee’s legacy. In a tweet Modi said, ”Remembering Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Punya Tithi. Every Indian is indebted to him for his unparalleled efforts toward furthering India’s unity. He worked hard for India’s progress and dreamt of a strong and prosperous nation. We are committed to fulfilling his dreams.” (Agencies)